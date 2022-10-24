Amos registered 10 tackles (four solo) while deflecting a pass in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders in Week 7.

Amos one-upped his Week 6 performance Sunday, recording a new season-high 10 tackles in Green Bay's loss. The safety played all 72 of the Packers' defensive snaps, failing to miss a play for the third consecutive contest. In addition to the tackles, Amos recorded his second pass deflection of the year. Overall, the 29-year-old has produced 33 tackles with two pass deflections over the first seven games of the season.