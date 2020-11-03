Amos recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a tackle for loss Sunday against the Vikings.
Amos has tallied 14 total tackles over his last two contests, including one sack and one fumble recovery. He hasn't missed a defensive snap since Week 2 against Detroit.
More News
-
Packers' Adrian Amos: Registers sack, scoops fumble•
-
Packers' Adrian Amos: Makes five stops against Saints•
-
Packers' Adrian Amos: Clear of pectoral injury•
-
Packers' Adrian Amos: Leads team in defensive snaps•
-
Packers' Adrian Amos: Leaves with pectoral injury•
-
Packers' Adrian Amos: Stuffs stat sheet in Week 14•