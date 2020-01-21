Packers' Adrian Amos: Leads team in defensive snaps
Amos (pectoral) started all 16 regular-season games in his first season with the Packers and recorded a career-high 84 tackles (68 solo), two interceptions, a sack, and eight pass deflections.
Amos was the steady safety the Packers expected him to be when they signed him to a four-year deal last offseason, leading all defenders in snaps played (99.6 percent) and finishing second on the team in tackles. The extent of the pectoral injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game is not yet known, but assuming he is not dealing with something particularly serious, he will be locked in as the Packers' starting strong safety when the 2020 season gets underway.
