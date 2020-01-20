Play

Amos has exited Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers due to a pectoral injury and is ruled out, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Amos was injured in the second quarter while making a tackle on San Francisco running back Tevin Coleman, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury in turn. In his stead, Will Redmond will likely start at strong safety for Green Bay.

