Packers' Adrian Amos: Leaves with pectoral injury
Amos has exited Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers due to a pectoral injury and is ruled out, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Amos was injured in the second quarter while making a tackle on San Francisco running back Tevin Coleman, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury in turn. In his stead, Will Redmond will likely start at strong safety for Green Bay.
