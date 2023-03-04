Amos registered a career-high 102 tackles (73 solo), a sack, an interception and five pass deflections over 17 appearances during the 2022 season.

Amos' snap count declined slightly for a third straight year, but that did not prevent him from hitting the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career. Amos has been an iron man since joining the Packers in 2019, but he will be a free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen if he will be back in Green Bay.