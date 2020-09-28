Amos recorded five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 37-30 win over the Saints.
It's been a bit of a slow start for Amos in the tackling department, as he's recorded just 10 stops through three games after averaging 5.3 per contest last season. This is due more to scheme than Amos' performance, though, as the linebackers are piling up tackles at the second level. His IDP outlook isn't dependable as a result, though.
