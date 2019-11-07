Play

Amos (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Olivia Reiner of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Amos completed a workout off to the side and didn't wear pads, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, but this is the second consecutive day he's been listed as DNP on the injury report. He's an every-snap player when healthy, and if he's ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Will Redmond figures to be the main beneficiary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories