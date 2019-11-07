Packers' Adrian Amos: Misses second straight practice
Amos (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Olivia Reiner of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Amos completed a workout off to the side and didn't wear pads, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, but this is the second consecutive day he's been listed as DNP on the injury report. He's an every-snap player when healthy, and if he's ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Will Redmond figures to be the main beneficiary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...