Amos had seven tackles (five solo) during Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Eagles.

It's the second straight contest with seven tackles for Amos, as the Packers once again struggled up front to defend the run. The veteran safety has 23 tackles (19 solo) and an interception through four games while playing every defensive snap.

