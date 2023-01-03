Amos recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and an interception in the Packers' Week 17 win over Minnesota.

Amos tied with two of his teammates for the team lead in tackles in the contest, and he intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Justin Jefferson in the second quarter. Amos returned that pick 26 yards, helping to set up a Green Bay touchdown. The interception was Amos' first of the season, giving him six straight campaigns with at least one pick.