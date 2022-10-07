Amos (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Giants in London, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Amos was diagnosed with a concussion during the team's Week 4 win over New England and didn't return to the contest. However, after sitting out Wednesday's practice, the starting safety was able to log back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday, giving him a shot to suit up in Week 5. If Amos isn't able to play, expect Rudy Ford, who played 44 defensive snaps against the Patriots, to start at safety next to Darnell Savage.