Amos (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's bout against the Panthers.

Amos sat out the week's first two practices, but he managed to upgrade to a limited session Friday. The starting safety appears to have a fair shot at playing through his hamstring injury Week 10. Will Redmond figures to draw the start at strong safety in the event that Amos is unable to go.

