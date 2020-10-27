Amos recorded six total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 35-20 win against the Texans.

The veteran safety now has exactly one sack in three consecutive seasons, as well as a fumble recovery in three of the past four years. Green Bay sits at just 19th in scoring defense, however, and Amos has contributed to that subpar rating with his struggles in pass coverage. He's allowing 15.6 yards per completion this season with two passing TDs surrendered, after holding opponents under 12 YPC the past two seasons (with just three total TDs allowed in 32 combined appearances).