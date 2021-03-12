Amos was due to count $10.3 million on this year's salary cap and has restructured his deal Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After having two of his best NFL seasons with the Packers, Amos proved to be a dependable safety option and is signed through 2022. Recording over 80 tackles and at least eight pass breakups for two years in a row, the 27-year-old will return for at least two more seasons with the team.