Packers' Adrian Amos: Seals game with interception
Amos had five tackles (four solo) and a game-sealing interception in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
The Bears had a chance to tie Thursday's game late in the fourth quarter, but Amos effectively shut the door on his former team by picking off a Mitchell Trubisky pass in the end zone with just under two minutes to play. Amos was on the field for every defensive snap in his first game with his new squad, which comes as no surprise, given that he was on the field for 97.8 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps a year ago.
