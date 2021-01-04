Amos set season highs with nine total tackles and seven solo stops and also added an interception in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Amos made a lot of plays against his former team and snuffed out any lingering hope the Bears had to win the game by picking off a Mitch Trubisky pass with just over three minutes to go in the contest. Amos made far more of an impact in the second half of the season than the first, as after tallying 35 tackles (27 solo), one pass deflection and no interceptions over the first eight games, he racked up 48 tackles (39 solo), eight deflections and two interceptions over his final eight appearances.