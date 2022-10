Amos recorded seven tackles (five solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.

Amos' seven stops were good for his season high and gives him 23 stops through six games. The veteran safety is a core piece of Green Bay's defense, but he doesn't produce prolific tackling numbers and hasn't made any disruptive plays this season, making him a low-end IDP option in most leagues.