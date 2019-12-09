Amos had seven tackles (six solo), an interception, two pass deflections and a sack in Sunday's victory over Washington.

It was a big day for Amos, whose stat line Sunday gave him a career-high 74 tackles and also allowed him to tie his career highs in both sacks and interceptions. Amos has been an iron man in his first season with the Packers, playing all but four snaps -- with those coming in a blowout victory -- through 14 games.