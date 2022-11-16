Amos logged nine tackles (eight solo), including one sack, during Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Cowboys.

Amos finished as the Packers' second-leading tackler behind Isaiah McDuffie (12), as linebackers De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and Krys Barnes (concussion) were both inactive Sunday. The eight-year safety also notched just the sixth sack of his career, bringing down quarterback Dak Prescott for a two-yard loss in the second quarter. Amos now has 52 tackles (35 solo) and two passes defended over 10 games this season, and he'll continue to play an every-down role against the Titans on Thursday.