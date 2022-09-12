Amos recorded three tackles (two solo) and one pass deflection during Sunday's 23-7 loss against the Vikings.

Amos collected Green Bay's only deflected pass Week 1 against Minnesota, but he otherwise failed to provide much of a spark for the team's secondary. However, it's encouraging to see the 29-year-old safety play all 62 of the team's defensive snaps. Look for the entire Packers' defense to get back on track next Sunday night when the team hosts an unproven Bears' offense.