Amos had seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 41-25 win over the Bears.
The 27-year-old tied for the team lead in tackles with Raven Greene, as he equaled his season high for the third time this season. Amos has played every defensive snap in all but two games for the Packers this season, but his modest tackle numbers (4.6 per game) limit his IDP value.
