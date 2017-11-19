Packers' Ahmad Brooks: Active Sunday
Brooks (back) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Brooks was a full participant in Friday's practice session and isn't expected to be limited on Sunday. Expect him to see his normal role as one of the team's top backups at outside linebacker.
