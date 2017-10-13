Play

Brooks (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brooks did not practice this week after playing only 23 of 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys. Kyler Fackrell and Chris Odom would likely see increased snaps as rotational outside linebackers if Brooks is unable to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...