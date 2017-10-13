Packers' Ahmad Brooks: Doubtfulfor Sunday
Brooks (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brooks did not practice this week after playing only 23 of 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys. Kyler Fackrell and Chris Odom would likely see increased snaps as rotational outside linebackers if Brooks is unable to play.
