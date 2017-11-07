Packers' Ahmad Brooks: Inactive for Monday's game
Brooks (back) is inactive for Monday's game against Detroit.
The news come as no surprise considering the bleak outlook Brooks owned coming into the week. The back issues have plagued him for over a month so it'll be interesting to see if he makes it back to 100 percent at any point this season. In the interim, rookie Vince Biegel could be asked to step in and fill the void.
