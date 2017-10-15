Play

Brooks (back) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Minnesota, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brooks sat out practice all week and was considered doubtful for Sunday's game. He's been the Packers top backup at outside linebacker this season. Look for Kyler Fackrell and Chris Odom to see an increase in snaps with Brooks sidelined.

