Packers' Ahmad Brooks: Inactive for Week 6
Brooks (back) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Minnesota, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brooks sat out practice all week and was considered doubtful for Sunday's game. He's been the Packers top backup at outside linebacker this season. Look for Kyler Fackrell and Chris Odom to see an increase in snaps with Brooks sidelined.
More News
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...