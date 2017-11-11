The Packers have listed Brooks (back) as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks has been plagued by back issues over the past month, and his status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff. Rookie Vince Biegel figures to be the prime beneficiary in terms of snaps providing depth at linebacker should Brooks ultimately remain sidelined.

