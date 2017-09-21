Brooks (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to be ready for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brooks has only played seven total snaps with the Packers this season, so we have yet to see his full potential. With linebackers Nick Perry (hand) and Jake Ryan (concussion/hamstring) both listed as questionable, he should have plenty of opportunities to prove himself against the Bengals.