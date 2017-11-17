Brooks (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Brooks followed up limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full session Friday, which should be enough for him to take the field Sunday. He was questionable heading into the Week 10 victory over the Bears, but ultimately suited up and played 28 snaps (27 on defense) in the contest, recording no tackles and one pass breakup.

