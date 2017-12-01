Brooks is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a back injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brooks has dealt with a back injury for much of the season and it appears to have resurfaced again. The 33-year-old will likely be a game-day decision, the Packers could potentially be without Clay Matthews (groin) as well, who is also listed as questionable.

