Packers' Ahmad Brooks: Questionable for Week 13
Brooks is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a back injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brooks has dealt with a back injury for much of the season and it appears to have resurfaced again. The 33-year-old will likely be a game-day decision, the Packers could potentially be without Clay Matthews (groin) as well, who is also listed as questionable.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.