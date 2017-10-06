Play

Brooks is dealing with a back injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brooks was a new addition to the injury report and was a limited participant in practice all week. The 33-year-old's status for Sunday will likely be determined on gameday, with Kyler Fackrell and Chris Odom likely to see more snaps as reserve outside linebacker if Brooks is unable to play.

