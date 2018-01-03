Brooks made 19 tackles (13 solo) and recorded 1.5 sacks over 12 games with the Packers in 2017.

Brooks provided some quality depth for the Packers, starting five games, but his production was slowed by a nagging back injury. He will turn 34 during the offseason, so it remains to be seen what his next step will be.

