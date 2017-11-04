Brooks (back) is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Lions, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brooks has been dealing with the back issue for about a month now and will miss his third consecutive game. Kyler Fackrell and Vince Biegel -- fresh off the Physically Unable to Perform list -- should serve as reserve outside linebackers with Brooks unlikely to suit up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories