Packers' Ahmad Brooks: Unlikely to play Monday
Brooks (back) is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Lions, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brooks has been dealing with the back issue for about a month now and will miss his third consecutive game. Kyler Fackrell and Vince Biegel -- fresh off the Physically Unable to Perform list -- should serve as reserve outside linebackers with Brooks unlikely to suit up.
More News
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...