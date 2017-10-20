Packers' Ahmad Brooks: Will not play Sunday
Brooks (back) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brooks did not practice for the second consecutive week and there is currently no timetable for his potential return. Kyler Fackrell will likely continue to work as the primary reserve outside linebacker for the Packers this week.
