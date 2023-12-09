Dillon (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday's matchup against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Aaron Jones (knee) logged three straight practices with limited participation and could make his return from a two-game absence after he was listed as questionable for Monday. Dillon has performed admirably over the past two weeks logging 32 carries for 116 yards along with four receptions for 52 yards, but he could take somewhat of a backseat in the event Jones is available to play. Expect more information on the veteran's status, and in turn Dillon's expected workload, to come prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Monday.