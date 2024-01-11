Dillon (thumb/neck) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Dillon was knocked out of the Packers' Week 17 win at Minnesota with a stinger that hasn't afforded him any official on-field work in the meantime. Having said that, he joined his teammates for Thursday's team stretch before moving to the rehab group, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site. The development may mean Dillon has made some progress in his recovery, but he now has just one more opportunity to practice Friday before Green Bay potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Sunday's wild-card contest in Dallas.