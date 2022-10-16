Dillon rushed 10 times for 41 yards and caught four of six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.

Dillon again led the Packers in carries despite rushing for under 50 yards for the fourth time in six games this season. The tailback was also involved in a fumbled handoff exchange during the second quarter, although that turnover was pinned on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Dillon's consistent involvement keeps him a weekly factor to consider, Green Bay's offensive struggles while arguably underutilizing teammate Aaron Jones clouds both players' respective outlooks ahead of Week 7's matchup versus Washington.