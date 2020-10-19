Dillon carried five times for 31 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers.
Dillon averaged an impressive 6.2 yards per carry as Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both struggled, with the majority of his production coming on a 20-yard rumble in the fourth quarter. The rookie's impressive cameo nearly doubled his season rushing output and could earn him another look as a change-of-pace option in the coming weeks. Dillon will look to build off the best effort of his young career next Sunday against the Texans.