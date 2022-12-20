Coach Matt LaFleur said Dillon cleared the protocol for head injuries on Monday night, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Prior to his departure in the second half of Monday's 24-12 win against the Rams, Dillon had scored two rushing touchdowns and hauled in all three targets for 35 yards, but he otherwise wasn't very efficient on the ground (11 carries for 36 yards). Meanwhile, Aaron Jones again produced well, with 21 touches for 126 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD. With Dillon's health not an issue moving forward, the Packers will have their usual backfield duo for Sunday's visit to Miami.