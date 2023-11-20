Dillon was listed on Monday's estimated practice report as a limited participant due to a groin injury.

Dillon is one of three Green Bay running backs listed on the team's first Week 12 injury report, joining Aaron Jones (knee) and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder). Unlike Jones and Wilson -- who were both estimated as non-participants Monday -- Dillon wasn't forced to exit Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers early due to his injury, and he would seem to be in better shape to play this Thursday against the Lions than the other two backs. Perhaps in anticipation of a Week 12 absence from either or both of Jones or Wilson, the Packers signed Patrick Taylor off the Patriots' practice squad Monday to offer additional depth out of the backfield. Dillon, who finished with 14 carries for 29 yards and four catches for 32 yards against the Chargers, would likely serve as the Packers' lead back if Jones isn't able to suit up Thursday.