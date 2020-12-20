Dillon had one carry for 18 yards in Saturday's victory over the Panthers.

It appeared Dillon would get a few carries after Jamaal Williams left the game with a quad injury, but with Green Bay's offense sputtering in the second half and the Panthers closing the gap on the scoreboard, the Packers instead leaned on Aaron Jones the rest of the way. Dillon would step into the backup role in Week 16 if Williams is unable to go, but in a game that will have major seeding implications, Jones would likely get the bulk of the work in that scenario.