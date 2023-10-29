Dillon carried the ball six times for 11 yards and caught all five of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

Neither Dillon nor Aaron Jones found much success on the ground, as quarterback Jordan Love led the Packers in rushing yards on the afternoon, but the two RBs did combine for a 9-59-0 receiving line on 10 targets. Dillon's never been a consistent asset through the air, but with Green Bay scrambling to find something that works, short, high-percentage passes to the running backs might become a bigger element of the game plan as the coaching staff tries to build Love's confidence back up.