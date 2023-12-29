Dillon (thumb) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Both Aaron Jones (knee/finger) and Dillon operated with practice restrictions this week, but both players will be available to the Packers offense Sunday. In Week 16 at Carolina, Jones dominated the touches (22) and snap share (52 percent) on his way to 135 yards from scrimmage, while Dillon had seven carries for 12 yards and one touchdown on 18 percent of the plays. Dillon may increase that share due to being another week removed from the broken right thumb that sidelined him Week 15, but considering how Jones is running at the moment, the former may be relegated to short-yardage situations.