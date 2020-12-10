The Packers activated Dillon (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Dillon missed four straight games due to his time on the COVID-19 list, but it looks as though he'll be available for Sunday's upcoming away game against the Lions. Given the amount of time Dillon has spent away from practice, though, the Packers could certainly opt to ease him back into action. In any case, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are in line to continue operating as the top options out of Green Bay's backfield.