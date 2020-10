Dillon had one carry for three yards in Monday's victory over the Falcons.

Dillon got a chance to run the ball after not taking even one carry in Week 3, but his role remained minimal, as he was on the field for just three plays on offense. It's possible the Packers could get him more involved coming out of their Week 5 bye, but with fellow backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both getting the job done there just aren't many snaps up for grabs.