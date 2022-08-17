Packers QB Aaron Rodgers recently said it's "realistic" for both Dillon and Aaron Jones to catch 50 passes this season, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

It's a reasonable enough task for Jones, who landed in the range of 47-52 receptions each of the past three seasons. Dillon is much less likely to get there, but it isn't out of the question after he showed impressive receiving skills for a big back last season with a 34-313-2 receiving line on 37 targets. The 247-pounder will never be the slickest route-runner, but he also hasn't dropped a pass in the NFL and remains rather difficult to tackle. Dillon took more work away from Jones as last season progressed, and with WR Davante Adams traded away this spring, there's some thought the Packers will find a way to give Dillon more touches without taking anything off Jones' plate.