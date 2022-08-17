Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said earlier this week that it's "realistic" for both Dillon and Aaron Jones to catch 50 passes this season, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Fifty receptions are a reasonable enough ask for Jones, who landed in the range of 47-to-52 receptions each of the past three seasons. Dillon is much less likely to get there, but it isn't out of the question after he showed impressive pass-catching skills for a big back last season with a 34-313-2 receiving line on 37 targets. The 247-pounder will never be the slickest route runner, but he also hasn't dropped a pass in the NFL and remains rather difficult to tackle. Dillon took more work away from Jones as last season progressed, and with Rodgers' old top target Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, there's some thought the Packers will find a way to give Dillon more touches without taking anything off Jones' plate.