Coach Matt LaFleur said he's confident Dillon can step up if Aaron Jones (calf) isn't able to play in Sunday's game against Houston, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jamaal Williams has seen far more work than Dillon this year, but it is possible the Packers could lean on the rookie as their lead ballcarrier, with Williams then handling more of the receiving work. Of course, we still need to see how things play out with Jones, who appears to be headed for a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Williams would be the safer fantasy play in the event of a Jones absence, but Dillon would also offer some upside.