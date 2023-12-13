Dillon was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report due to a thumb issue, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Dillon had been dealing with a groin injury that impacted his practice reps ahead of the Packers' previous three games, but he now wouldn't have practice at all Wednesday if the team had held a session due to a new health concern. At the same time, Aaron Jones (knee) maintained his listed activity level from last week, but it remains to be seen if he'll do enough Thursday and Friday to put himself in a position to return to action Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Dillon has filled in for Jones as Green Bay's primary running back over the last three games, notching 53 touches for 246 yards from scrimmage during that span, but the situation suddenly is cloudy with Dillon's DNP to begin Week 15 prep.