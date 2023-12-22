Dillon (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, with coach Matt LaFleur saying Friday that he feels good about the running back's progress, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

A broken thumb kept Dillon out for last week's 34-20 loss to Tampa Bay, allowing Patrick Taylor to take 43 percent of snaps (but only three touches) while mixing in behind Aaron Jones in Jones' first game back from an MCL sprain. Jones will lead the way again this Sunday, with either Dillon or Taylor coming in behind him. Dillon is more of a threat to get a significant number of touches, even if the broken thumb slightly compromises his ball security and ability to catch passes. It's possible his active status comes down to a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.