Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Dillon (thumb/neck) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's wild-card contest in Dallas, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Dillon was absent from drills for a third day in a row Friday, so his designation for Sunday doesn't come as a surprise. Assuming Dillon misses a second consecutive game due to a neck stinger, the Packers backfield will be in good hands with Aaron Jones (knee/finger), who has cracked the century mark in rushing yards in three straight outings. Any RB reps that don't go to Jones likely will be handled by Patrick Taylor.